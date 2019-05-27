TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Health Center will soon relocate to new space within the Ticonderoga campus of University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
“We’re trying to transform health care in the Ticonderoga community,” ECH President John Remillard said. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
ECH is part of the University of Vermont Health Network, which includes Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
The Ticonderoga campus, formerly Moses-Ludington Hospital, recently marked the one-year anniversary of the changeover to ECH management.
The Ticonderoga campus completed a $9 million construction project this year that renovated all departments.
“We have a new ER, labs, clinic space, chemotherapy,” Remillard said. “We’re bringing new services and specialists to the campus.”
CENTERPIECE
The Ticonderoga facility has a $5.7 million state grant to add cardiology and OB-GYN services and create an area for Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Ticonderoga Health Center, which will offer primary care.
“Primary care is centerpiece of rural medicine,” Remillard said. “They (Hudson Headwaters) will lease the space. This will transform the campus into a new model for rural health care.”
Work on the primary care facility will begin in August and is expected to take about a year.
Hudson Headwaters will use the existing Ticonderoga Health Center on Racetrack Road for other purposes once it makes the move, Remillard said.
Hudson Headwaters is based in Warrensburg and operates other health centers around the North Country.
AIMING FOR TIMELY
ECH Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss said Moses-Ludington Hospital “did a wonderful job for the community for many years.
“The challenge is that no matter where they (patients) present, they receive the same level of emergency care.”
He said some cardiology procedures, such as administering clot dissolving drugs, are only effective if done in a timely manner, and that’s what they’re aiming for at the Ticonderoga campus.
Patients are now treated with interventional cardiology, a branch of cardiology that deals specifically with the catheter-based treatment of structural heart diseases.
And Clauss said they want to be able to make one call to determine who has the level of care needed and use air or ground transport to get the patient there.
The facility will also seek accreditation as acute-stroke ready, with patient information transmitted to a UVM Medical Center stroke specialist for evaluation and guidance.
NEW ED STAFF
The Emergency Department at the Ticonderoga Campus sees about 6,500 patients a year, Clauss said.
“We’re in the process of having an emergency physician on duty,” he said. “The goal is 24/7 coverage.”
The ED has sometimes been covered by physician assistants in the past, but on July 1, the first class of six medical school graduates in emergency medicine will arrive to staff the emergency room.
“It’s a very sought-after specialty,” Remillard said.
The Ticonderoga Campus has about 80 employees at present, he said, down a few from when ECH took over, with the attrition mostly due to elimination of duplicated administrative positions.
