Ticonderoga fire linked to overloaded power strips

TICONDEROGA — The fire that destroyed Adirondack Lanes early Sunday has been traced to overloaded power strips in the bar area of the building.
Essex County fire investigators and investigators for the bowling alley's insurance carrier reached that conclusion Tuesday, after reviewing evidence at the fire scene and interviewing staff members.
Essex County Fire Coordinator Don Jaquish said the area of origin had numerous power strips, at least one of which was used to power refrigeration equipment.
"There were a lot of things plugged into several of them," he said.
Those who use power strips should check their capacity, and make sure of their capacity and what wattage devices can be plugged into them. A fatal fire in Granville in October 2018 was blamed on an overloaded power strip.
The fire was spotted around 3 a.m., and at least 10 volunteer fire departments responded but were unable to keep the fire from gutting the building, as it had spread significantly before they were called.
It was unclear whether the owners, the Gijanto family, planned to rebuild. They could not be reached Monday or Tuesday. The Adirondack Lanes Facebook page had the following post Monday afternoon:
"The community and the Gijanto family has suffered a great loss. Our hearts are shattered for ourselves, our families and the many many people that had grown up with the “lanes” as a big part of their lives. We would also like to thank all of the first responders that got out of their warm beds that night to try and save our business. What a blessing they are.
Please bear with us as we try to put the shattered pieces back together."
The business had been closed for months because of flooding from ice dam problems last winter, and had reopened just weeks before the fire.
The building was over a century old, with generations of Gijanto family members operating the bowling alley over the years.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com