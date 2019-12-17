Ticonderoga fire linked to overloaded power strips

TICONDEROGA — The fire that destroyed Adirondack Lanes early Sunday has been traced to overloaded power strips in the bar area of the building.

Essex County fire investigators and investigators for the bowling alley's insurance carrier reached that conclusion Tuesday, after reviewing evidence at the fire scene and interviewing staff members.

Essex County Fire Coordinator Don Jaquish said the area of origin had numerous power strips, at least one of which was used to power refrigeration equipment.

"There were a lot of things plugged into several of them," he said.

Those who use power strips should check their capacity, and make sure of their capacity and what wattage devices can be plugged into them. A fatal fire in Granville in October 2018 was blamed on an overloaded power strip.

The fire was spotted around 3 a.m., and at least 10 volunteer fire departments responded but were unable to keep the fire from gutting the building, as it had spread significantly before they were called.

It was unclear whether the owners, the Gijanto family, planned to rebuild. They could not be reached Monday or Tuesday. The Adirondack Lanes Facebook page had the following post Monday afternoon: