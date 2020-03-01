Ticonderoga clergy group to hold fundraiser March 14

TICONDEROGA — A special fundraiser for the Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association will be held March 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga, 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N), near the hospital.

The sale will be held downstairs in a classroom near the thrift shop. Many new and nearly new items will be available, including decorations and craft supplies, quilting and scrapbooking items as well as plenty of white elephant merchandise.

“The Ticonderoga Area Clergy Association is the coming together of the area clergy to provide service and ministry to the community through ecumenical services at Thanksgiving and Easter, and providing help as funds are available for families in need for heat, electricity and other items,” stated the Rev. Scott Tyler, pastor of FUMC and a member of the clergy association, in a news release.

Donations for this ministry can be dropped off at the Ticonderoga Methodist Church and at the sale on March 14.

For more information about the clergy association or the March 14 sale, call the church office at 518-585-7995.

