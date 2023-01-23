 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ticonderoga chosen for $10 million in state DRI funding

TICONDEROGA — The town of Ticonderoga will receive $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced in a Monday news release.

“Ticonderoga continues to grow and develop its downtown,” Stec stated. “The $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will further these efforts and ensure Ticonderoga remains a hub of economic and recreational activities for Adirondack Park residents and visitors alike for years to come.”

The state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has directed state economic development funds to city downtowns for the past six years, including $10 million for Glens Falls.

