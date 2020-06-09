Ticonderoga Central School budget capsule

- 2019-2020 budget: $22.503 million
- 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $22.4 million
- Spending decrease: $104,000, 0.46%
- 2019-2020 tax levy: $12.116 million
- 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $12.469 million
- Tax levy increase: $353,000, 2.92% (at cap)
- Ballot propositions: None
- School board: Incumbent Seanna Porter and newcomers Robert Dedrick Sr. and Lynne Lenhart are running for three, three-year seats
- Enrollment: 682
