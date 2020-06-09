Ticonderoga Central School budget capsule
Ticonderoga Central School budget capsule

  • 2019-2020 budget: $22.503 million
  • 2020-2021 budget (proposed): $22.4 million
  • Spending decrease: $104,000, 0.46%
  • 2019-2020 tax levy: $12.116 million
  • 2020-2021 tax levy (proposed): $12.469 million
  • Tax levy increase: $353,000, 2.92% (at cap)
  • Ballot propositions: None
  • School board: Incumbent Seanna Porter and newcomers Robert Dedrick Sr. and Lynne Lenhart are running for three, three-year seats
  • Enrollment: 682
