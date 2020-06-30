Ticonderoga cable ferry will not open this summer

TICONDEROGA — The owners of the Ticonderoga Ferry have just announced they won’t reopen for the 2020 season due to coronavirus restrictions on tourism and the ferry’s operation.

The independent cable ferry between Ticonderoga and Shoreham, Vermont is owned by Alison and Michael Matot, who determined the bi-state COVID-19 restrictions and rules coupled with a lack of tourism would make it difficult to go back into operation this season.

The ferry has operated continuously between the two states since 1759.

“Unfortunately we have decided not to open for the 2020 season,” Alison Matot told the Press-Republican. “Our plan is to reopen in 2021.”

Most of the ferry’s passengers are visitors to the area, who take the trip to see Lake Champlain and head for points in Vermont or the Adirondacks.

“Without having tourism open in many areas, we know we won’t be able to make ends meet,” she said. “We also want to keep our employees safe; most of them are retirees and it is important to us to keep them healthy.