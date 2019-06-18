{{featured_button_text}}
Ticonderoga decides budget on second vote

TICONDEROGA — Voters in Ticonderoga passed the reworked school budget Tuesday after a failed attempt to go over the cap in May.

The new budget passed comfortably, with 523 votes in favor and 310 against.

The new budget, more than half a percentage point below the cap, made cuts to instructional personnel, athletic programs and support staff. Teachers, a teaching assistant, clerical positions and a janitorial role were removed to get the budget to a level district officials thought the community would support.

Ticonderoga Central School District Superintendent John McDonald said he was happy the budget was able to pass this time and it had not changed since the draft the board put out earlier this month.

“I’m pleased the community came out and supported the budget, and now we can move forward,” McDonald said.

McDonald said the district will be able to maintain all academic programs in some fashion even if it meant some courses may need to be moved online.

He said shuffling existing staff around to fill gaps in scheduling will require some creativity, but should be able to work.

McDonald also noted that since the district is no longer attempting to override the cap, all residents will receive the STAR program credit this year as well.

The redone budget raised the tax levy 3.97% from last year, below the 4.6% cap it can reach without needing a supermajority to pass.

The district originally attempted a nearly 10% increase, which meant it needed 60% of voters to approve it in order to pass.

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

