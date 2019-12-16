Ticonderoga bowling alley destroyed by fire

TICONDEROGA — Fire investigators have labeled the fire that destroyed Adirondack Lanes early Sunday "accidental" but said the investigation was ongoing Monday.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the century-old bowling alley on Route 9N. One firefighter from Crown Point suffered a minor ankle injury, and no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters from around Essex, Washington and Warren counties responded, but Essex County Fire Coordinator Don Jaquish said the fire had been burning for some time before it was spotted, and winds helped spread the flames. It had spread significantly through the south side of the building when firefighters got to the scene, Jaquish said.

"The wind really accelerated it," he said.

The fire was believed to have started in the bar area through an accidental cause, Jaquish said. The exact cause was being reviewed Monday by Essex County fire investigators and investigators for the business' insurance carrier.

The lanes had been open earlier in the weekend. It is the only bowling alley in the Ticonderoga area, and had been open for over a century. It reopened earlier this year after a flooding-related closure.