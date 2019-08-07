{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Firefighters from around Washington County put out a large brush fire in fields off Route 40 on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started in a field off the highway between Coach and Shine Hill roads around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters from Hartford, Argyle, North Granville and Fort Ann were called to the scene as of 2:15 p.m., along with state forest rangers. They remained on the scene until nearly 6 p.m.

No structures had been damaged or injuries reported. State Forest Ranger Lt. John Solan said 7 acres burned, and a local resident's illegal burning of material started the fire. Tickets would be issued for illegal burning.

Dry conditions have played a part in a number of brush and wildfires around the region in recent days.

