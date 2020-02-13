Tickets still available for Eddie Ryan benefit on Saturday

GLENS FALLS — It's going to be a patriotic evening of country music and surprise guests at the Charles R. Wood Theater on Saturday to celebrate former Marine Sgt. Eddie Ryan’s “Alive Date.”

"We have the Albany City Pipe and Drum Corps opening with 'Marines Hymn,' full night of great top-level talent," said organizer Dan Daniels. "It's a star-spangled night of patriotic spirit."

It was on Ryan’s third combat tour in Iraq in 2005 that he was seriously wounded by two bullets shot into his head, one right over his eye and into his brain, from friendly fire.

And every year since, Ryan and his family, who have a home in Lake George, and the community have celebrated another year of living.

The Tribute to a Hero celebration concert features country band Tink Bennett and the Tailor Made Band, who have opened for national acts like Lady Antebellum, Charlie Daniels, Josh Thompson, Sammy Kershaw and Molly Hatchett.

While Ryan has made significant rehabilitation strides, he still needs care all day, every day. And the proceeds from the concert will be donated to the family to help with some of these costs.

This year’s “Alive Date” celebration is supported by AIP Associates and the Froggy 100.3 (WFFG-FM) radio station.