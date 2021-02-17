Thurman Town Board to hold special meeting Friday

THURMAN — The Town Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Town Hall.
Officials announced the meeting Wednesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
THURMAN — The Town Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Town Hall.
Officials announced the meeting Wednesday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Wilton attorney was arrested on Friday after police said she stole about $1.4 million from a client.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after police said he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer.
Looking for the vaccine? Your best bet is a computer and a lot of patience.
Warren County’s high cancer rate is caused by long-term exposure to PCBs in the environment, researchers said in a report released Thursday.
Two additional charges have been brought against the Glens Falls man who is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol illegally.
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Sunday night after police said she drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle.
A Corinth man is facing charges after police said he drove under the influence of drugs and passed out in his vehicle.
The bankruptcy filings come just three months after the owners of the business were sued by Adirondack Trust Co. in October for allegedly misusing $1.9 million in funds borrowed under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Signs for Bow Tie Cinemas at Wilton Mall have been removed, but no one is commenting on the future of the theater at that location.
Twenty people have now been quarantined, and three people are sick, after three Super Bowl parties at which there were people who were infected with coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.