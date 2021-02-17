 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thurman Town Board to hold special meeting Friday
0 comments

Thurman Town Board to hold special meeting Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THURMAN — The Town Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Town Hall.

Officials announced the meeting Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News