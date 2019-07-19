SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Thurman woman faces to felonies for allegedly burglarizing a building in Saratoga Springs, police records show.
Jacklyn Parker, 19, was charged with felony counts of burglary and grand larceny Thursday after an investigation by Saratoga Springs Police, according to the agency's public blotter.
She is accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of property.
Parker was released pending prosecution in Saratoga Springs City Court.
