THURMAN — Thurman residents are being told to ignore any strange emails they receive from the town.
Supervisor Cynthia Hyde posted a note on the doors of Town Hall stating that “strange emails are being sent to Thurman town residents and are made to look like they come from town offices. The emails do not come from us. Please to do not open these emails. Delete them!” she wrote.
Hyde also stated that she has contacted law enforcement.
The town does not have an in-house information technology person. Hyde said Monday morning she has contacted an IT expert to address the issues and did not have much more information to share.
“We do not know or have any reason to believe computers have been compromised,” she said.
Town Board member Gail Seaman, who is running for town clerk in Tuesday's election, confirmed she had received several emails in her spam folder that claimed to be from the town Assessor’s Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Seaman said Monday that the text of the email said something to the effect of “your receipt is attached” and there was a Microsoft Word attachment, which she did not open.
Seaman said she worried whether other town email systems may have been compromised since the Assessor’s Office is on the same system as the town supervisor, bookkeeper and town clerk.
Seaman said Hyde did not inform the Town Board about this issue. She is not sure when Hyde posted the note on the Town Hall door. Seaman found out about it Friday from a resident.
Warren County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Stockdale said Monday morning that he was not aware of the issue, but he planned to check on the matter.
This incident comes on the heels of the news in September that someone had made fake checks drawing on a town highway bank account and cashed them, stealing $20,000 of Thurman funds. The highway account had not been closed after a similar incident in March, in which fraudsters took $900 through use of fake checks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.