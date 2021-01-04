Thurman revises tax collector's office hours

THURMAN — The town of Thurman is implementing a new schedule for its tax collector’s office, which will require people to make appointments.

The tax collector will be available on Monday through Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The office will be open every Friday night in January and February from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Additional office hours will be scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. until noon.

To make an appointment, call 518-623-9649, ext. 107.

The office will be closed on Feb. 1 and March 1.

Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler said the goal of the revised schedule is limit the number of people congregating at the town Hall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

