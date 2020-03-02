Thurman resort hit with $438,000 fine for APA violations, ordered to cease operations

When contacted by telephone by a Post-Star reporter, Lee said he had no comment and to contact his lawyer. He said the lawyer’s name was Thomas, but was not able to provide the last name. He then hung up.

During the hearing, McDonald and Lee said they were trying to work with the APA. They hired a structural engineer and they believed that he was working with the agency to address the concerns.

“I do disagree on the point that we haven’t made any attempt to get the place (up to) code,” he said.

Lee agreed.

“The idea that we’ve completely blown everybody off from day one, it’s literally the opposite of the truth. We’ve tried to work with everybody we possibly can,” he said.

Lee said the engineer has submitted plans for various items such as the leach field and they were not acceptable, so they had to be revised.

“We spent a ridiculous amount of money on engineers, on contractors to try to get a new septic field in (and) a new leach field,” he said.

Lee said one of the small cabins on the site is his personal cabin and is not intended to be rented. He blamed other tourist accommodation websites for advertising that it was for rent.