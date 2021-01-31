Thurman Maple Days canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic

THURMAN — Thurman Maple Days has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thurman Community Association voted not to hold the annual event this year because of concerns about spreading the virus.

The event has brought thousands of visitors to Thurman since 2007 to celebrate the running of maple sap and the creation of maple-based products. It has featured tours and tastings at several of Thurman’s maple farms, according to a news release.

Also, other farms have also hosted open houses during the event featuring cheese, meat, eggs, baked goods, llama visits, wooden crafts and jewelry.

Organizers are encouraging the public to contact various farms to learn about the easiest and safest ways to see and buy their products. For more information, go to the website www.VisitThurman.com/our-community/business.

The Thurman Community Association stated that it looks forward to holding the event in 2022.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.