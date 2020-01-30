Thurman man sentenced to prison for home invasion

QUEENSBURY -- A Thurman man who was put on probation for a 2016 burglary in Saratoga County was sentenced Wednesday to up to 4 years in state prison.

Wayne S. Rogers Jr., 35, was put on probation in 2017 after his guilty plea to a felony burglary charge for going into a home and getting into a fight with a man over a woman.

The incident ended with Rogers stabbed in the chest with a knife. The man who stabbed him was not charged because he was deemed to be defending himself.

Rogers had been in Warren County's Felony Drug Treatment Court program, but violated the terms of the program and probation. Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 1-1/3 to 4 years in state prison.

