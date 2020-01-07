Thurman issue with accessing financial documents fixed

THURMAN — An issue in which the new town administration could not find the accounting and payroll documents in its computer system has been rectified.
New Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler had told the Town Board at its organizational meeting Friday that she had difficulty accessing the system.
The town contacted the vendor, Enhanced, and the information technology person initially was not able to find the documents in any of the usual locations or directories.
Shepler had worried that the town would not be able to pay bills, do payroll or transmit important documents such as W-2 forms and Social Security reporting to the state without accessing these documents.
The IT person came to the town on Monday and fixed the problem, according to Shepler. She said the financial data had been taken off the computer network and stored on the hard drive. The data was moved back to the network.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s all been rectified and we’re moving forward,” she said.
The town is in the process of switching software vendors. The Town Board on Friday voted 3-2 to spend $7,135 to change from Enhanced to Williamson Law Books software.
Shepler said the new software has the ability to generate the necessary payroll and accounting reports to close out the books.
Shepler said she believes that the reporting and accountability are worth the additional cost to the town. The Thurman town clerk’s office uses this software as well, and the town had used it in the past.
“When it was first implemented, it was quite successful,” she said.
Shepler and board members Ed Brown and Doug Needham voted in favor of the purchase, and Randy Galusha and Joan Harris voted in opposition.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.