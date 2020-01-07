Thurman issue with accessing financial documents fixed

THURMAN — An issue in which the new town administration could not find the accounting and payroll documents in its computer system has been rectified.

New Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler had told the Town Board at its organizational meeting Friday that she had difficulty accessing the system.

The town contacted the vendor, Enhanced, and the information technology person initially was not able to find the documents in any of the usual locations or directories.

Shepler had worried that the town would not be able to pay bills, do payroll or transmit important documents such as W-2 forms and Social Security reporting to the state without accessing these documents.

The IT person came to the town on Monday and fixed the problem, according to Shepler. She said the financial data had been taken off the computer network and stored on the hard drive. The data was moved back to the network.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s all been rectified and we’re moving forward,” she said.

The town is in the process of switching software vendors. The Town Board on Friday voted 3-2 to spend $7,135 to change from Enhanced to Williamson Law Books software.