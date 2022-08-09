 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thurman highway superintendent injured in house fire

THURMAN — Thurman Highway Superintendent Pat Wood suffered second-degree burns after his home on Mud Street caught fire. 

Thurman Supervisor Debra Runyon, Wood's girlfriend, was also in the house at the time of the fire, which happened in the early morning hours of Saturday. 

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Wood's daughter, Heather Wood, both town officials escaped through the window, although the superintendent had second-degree burns on 54% of his body. 

He is currently at the Westchester Burn Center, according to Heather Wood.

As of Tuesday evening, the GoFundMe page raised $17,130, surpassing its goal of $15,000.

It was incorrectly reported in Tuesday's Post-Star that Runyon had a cat that had bad injuries from the fire.

However, three dogs died in the fire, according to the fundraiser page.

Runyon said the fire started on the porch around 2 a.m., and the cause is still under investigation.

She is currently staying in a family member's house.

Heather Wood wrote on the page: "If you know my dad, you know he would give the shirt off his back to quite literally anyone who needed it. I am hoping to raise money to make the weight of his burdens a little less painful when he recovers. If you do not have the means to donate, please share."

The GoFundMe page can be found here: bit.ly/3d1c3w6

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

