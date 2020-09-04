Thurman Fall Farm Tour canceled

THURMAN — The Thurman Community Association voted unanimously Aug. 31 to cancel this year’s Thurman Fall Farm Tour. Normally the event, held annually since 2008 on the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend, has offered self-guided tours to numerous local farms and a quilt show. Each farm displays a variety of goods, and offers activities.
Organizers concluded that keeping guests and hosts safe should be this fall’s priority.
The association is setting its sights on Thurman Maple Days in March. Watch for updates at www.VisitThurman.com and “Visit Thurman” on Facebook.
