Thurman deals with check forgeries for third time

THURMAN — The town highway department's former bank account continues to be coveted by would-be thieves.

State Police were notified Friday that two more checks were written on the town's account and submitted to businesses in different parts of the country in recent weeks.

Both were rejected for payment, as the account on which they were written was closed after it was looted by thieves last year.

One of the recent checks was for $31,900, written to a Honda car dealership in Henderson, Nevada. Also, a check for $10,000 was issued to an unspecified business in Westminster, Massachusetts.

Authorities said it was unclear whether the attempted theft was related to last fall's theft of $20,010 from the Highway Department account through the cashing of forged checks, or the theft last March of $900 by the forging of a check on a different town account.

In the former case, police said 58 fake checks totaling over $20,000 were cashed at an undisclosed location in the Midwest between last Sept. 6 and Sept. 27, without anyone in town government noticing.

The $900 check was cashed at a store in western Pennsylvania, and an effort to cash an additional one for $800 was rejected.