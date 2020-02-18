Thurman deals with check forgeries for third time

THURMAN — The town highway department's former bank account continues to be coveted by would-be thieves.
State Police were notified Friday that two more checks were written on the town's account and submitted to businesses in different parts of the country in recent weeks.
Both were rejected for payment, as the account on which they were written was closed after it was looted by thieves last year.
One of the recent checks was for $31,900, written to a Honda car dealership in Henderson, Nevada. Also, a check for $10,000 was issued to an unspecified business in Westminster, Massachusetts.
Authorities said it was unclear whether the attempted theft was related to last fall's theft of $20,010 from the Highway Department account through the cashing of forged checks, or the theft last March of $900 by the forging of a check on a different town account.
In the former case, police said 58 fake checks totaling over $20,000 were cashed at an undisclosed location in the Midwest between last Sept. 6 and Sept. 27, without anyone in town government noticing.
The $900 check was cashed at a store in western Pennsylvania, and an effort to cash an additional one for $800 was rejected.
State Police said no arrests have been made. Because then-Supervisor Cynthia Hyde and the Town Board did not change account numbers after the first theft, Glens Falls National Bank notified the town it would not reimburse the town for the $20,010 that was taken.
The town's bank account numbers wound up in the public domain after pictures of checks were posted on the Internet during a dispute over the amount of a check. Forgers were able to manufacture fake checks by using the bank account and routing numbers.
Supervisor Susan Shepler, who took office Jan. 1, said it was unclear if the recent fraud attempt was related to last year's cases.
"That is for the police to determine," she said.
Shepler said steps have been taken to protect the town bank accounts from fraud. She said account numbers were changed after last year's thefts, and the town has its bank monitor its accounts for fraud.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com