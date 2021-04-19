Thurman board cancels health insurance for employee, orders her to reimburse town

“By all means,” Galusha responded.

Brown said the issue needs to be resolved.

Once the town has been reimbursed for the costs, he would be willing to consider whether the job should be a full-time position with benefits.

“I’m sure you’re going to try to get somebody else in this position because you have been against this individual,” Shepler said.

“It doesn’t matter,” Harris responded.

Galusha said he does not have a bias against Seaman. If that were the case, he would have brought forward this resolution months ago, he said.

The board passed two other Galusha-sponsored resolutions, including one to reinstate a public privilege of the floor at meetings. Each resident would have up to 5 minutes to address the board, and residents may present letters and/or information to be included in the public record.

Shepler wanted to table the resolution, because it had not been made available to all members of the board. She also wanted the time limit shortened to two minutes.

The board passed the resolution, with Harris, Brown and Galusha voting in favor, Shepler in opposition and Needham abstaining.