Thurman board cancels health insurance for employee, orders her to reimburse town

THURMAN — The Town Board has voted to rescind health insurance for the supervisor’s secretary and bookkeeper.
The controversy has been simmering for several months.
Gail Seaman has been serving in the position since February 2020, and Supervisor Susan Shepler provided her with health insurance — a portion of which was being paid by the town.
Shepler did not receive board approval to provide the benefit, however.
Shepler has been attempting to fix the problem retroactively with a resolution — and again attempted to bring one to the floor at Wednesday's meeting, but her motion failed. Board members Randy Galusha, Joan Harris and Ed Brown voted against it. Board member Doug Needham abstained.
Later in the meeting, Galusha brought forward a resolution to end the insurance coverage.
Galusha said, in the opinion of the town’s attorney, awarding the insurance without authorization constituted an illegal gift and could expose the town to litigation.
Seaman’s insurance should be cut off as soon as possible, Galusha said, adding that she could continue to be on the town plan, as long as she pays 100 percent of the cost.
The town should also ask Seaman to repay the town for all expenses it paid out.
If she does not do that, Galusha said “the town will take the necessary steps to initiate legal action to recoup all necessary expenses in this regard, including legal expenses.”
Shepler asked the Town Board to table the resolution.
Galusha asked her why, saying his resolution fixes the problem.
“It doesn’t really. I can foresee, but I don’t know this to be factual, that there very well could be a lawsuit against the town over this,” Shepler said.
Ed Brown said he believes the position should have insurance.
“I don’t know if we should be going after the employee in that position. You take the person out of the equation. Look at the position,” he said.
Joan Harris said the town needs to look at the needs of all of its employees.
Galusha agreed the board should treat everybody fairly.
“I think we agree that this position should be full-time and it should include benefits, but it should be done legally,” he said.
Galusha's resolution passed, with Galusha, Brown and Harris voting in favor. Shepler voted no and Needham abstained.
After the resolution passed, Shepler said she would be in touch with the town's lawyers.
“By all means,” Galusha responded.
Brown said the issue needs to be resolved.
Once the town has been reimbursed for the costs, he would be willing to consider whether the job should be a full-time position with benefits.
“I’m sure you’re going to try to get somebody else in this position because you have been against this individual,” Shepler said.
“It doesn’t matter,” Harris responded.
Galusha said he does not have a bias against Seaman. If that were the case, he would have brought forward this resolution months ago, he said.
The board passed two other Galusha-sponsored resolutions, including one to reinstate a public privilege of the floor at meetings. Each resident would have up to 5 minutes to address the board, and residents may present letters and/or information to be included in the public record.
Shepler wanted to table the resolution, because it had not been made available to all members of the board. She also wanted the time limit shortened to two minutes.
The board passed the resolution, with Harris, Brown and Galusha voting in favor, Shepler in opposition and Needham abstaining.
Galusha also introduced a resolution to allow him to be an additional signatory on the town’s bank account. He wanted copies of checks to be included with the town’s financial statements, and he said Shepler has not made that happen.
Shepler said she was told the banks are not able to put those checks on the statements.
“I think you speak to somebody and you get one response. I speak to somebody and I get a different response,” she said.
“I think you get the same response I do. You just tell people a different story,” Galusha responded.
That motion also passed, with Galusha, Harris and Brown voting in favor and Shepler and Needham voting against.
