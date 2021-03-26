Thunderstorms, high winds headed to region

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

Counties affected include Warren, Washington and Saratoga. The warning will be in effect until 4 p.m., according to a release from NY-Alert.

A high-wind advisory is in effect for portions of those counties as well. Winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible. The wind could blow down trees and cause power outages. The wind advisory will be in effect until midnight.

The high temperature on Friday will be 69 degrees with a 40% chance of showers. The low will get down to 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be sunny, but cooler, with the high temperature getting up to 57 degrees.

