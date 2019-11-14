{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder star Shane Conacher, a stalwart on the team since 2017, announced Wednesday that he was "stepping away from hockey" because of a shoulder injury.

Conacher, who missed part of last season when being treated for testicular cancer, was hurt in the team's first game this season, wrote that he suffered a torn labrum in two places that will require surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

"This decision is by far the hardest: after going through what I went through last year and now potentially having to undergo another surgery and endure months of rehab, I have decided to walk away from the game of hockey. This game has been my life and now I continue my life without it. It will definitely be a change but it’s time," he wrote.

He praised the fans of Glens Falls, calling the city his "home away from home."

For his full farewell letter, go to www.echlthunder.com/news/thunder-features/thank-you-glens-falls-by-shane-conacher.

Conacher, 25, has played in both the AHL and ECHL over the past three years.

More will be posted on this story later Thursday.

