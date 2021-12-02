Thunder players donate nearly $12,000 to VFW post

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder presented VFW Post 2475 with a check for nearly $12,000 on Thursday, thanks to funds raised from the hockey team’s Military Appreciation Night.

Those in attendance were in audible shock when the figure was announced.

Jon Michael, VFW captain, said the donation was one of the largest the post has ever received.

“It’s such a large donation,” he said.

He said VFW officials weren’t expecting to get half of what the final figure came out to be.

The building on Cooper Street that houses the VFW is currently in the process of having renovations done, and that is what the money presented to the post will be going toward, according to Michael.

The renovations include work currently being done on the windows and siding of the building. Michael said that work is costing $40,000. Another $25,000 will need to be spent on the floor around the bar.

Michael said the flooring hasn’t been touched in over 100 years since the building was constructed.

“That right there is a big step in getting us to our next level,” he said.

Fundraising efforts will contribute to the remaining funds needed to complete the renovations. Michael said $3,000 has already been raised through basket raffles, and added that a building fund loan will also go toward covering the expenses.

Normally, the donations received by the VFW go back into the community.

“We’ve never kept for our post,” Michael said.

Nick Rivera, forward for the Adirondack Thunder, said it is important to give back to the community that supports the team night in and night out.

“We always talk about how important the community is. Glens Falls has always been a great place for hockey,” he said. “It has a lot of heritage, a lot of championships have come out of the building. It’s awesome to give back. They give to us as much as we give to them.”

Rivera said that it was an awesome experience to be able to give a donation of this magnitude to local veterans.

He said the team is appreciative of what the veterans have done.

“We’re playing a game. We’re pretty fortunate to be doing this. They clearly have been doing a lot more than we can even imagine,” he said.

Fellow teammate Sebastian Vidmar echoed the thoughts of Rivera. He said that it’s a great cause.

“When we go and see teams and see winning cultures it’s always the community that’s the backbone of the team,” Vidmar said. “They come to the game and lift you up, so I think it’s huge. It’s awesome to give back.”

Ken Vassar, another representative of VFW Post 2475, was one of the people receiving the check at the hall.

They weren’t able to do anything in connection with the Thunder last year due to COVID-19, but he said it was great to get back to it.

“The Thunder rock,” Vassar said with a laugh. “That’s a big check for us. We don’t get donations of that size. They went all out for us and I appreciate them.”

