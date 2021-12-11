Thunder games postponed after players test positive for COVID

The Adirondack Thunder games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were postponed after players tested positive for COVID-19.

Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said that a Thunder player was showing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. A number of players on the team also had positive results.

Mead stated that while working with the ECHL, Thunder officials were made aware that because of the positive tests, the team would not have enough players to compete in their upcoming contests.

The Thunder was scheduled to play the Reading Royals at Reading on Saturday and the Maine Mariners on Sunday in Glens Falls. Make-up dates for the games have not been announced.

Warren County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19, along with 77 recoveries on Saturday. That brings the total number of active cases to 490, with 462 of those involving mild illness.

Nineteen county residents were hospitalized as of Saturday, which is one fewer than on Friday. Four of those are critically ill, while the remainder have moderate illness.

Health Services reports that 13 of the 19 reported hospitalizations are unvaccinated. All of the critically ill are unvaccinated.

The hospitalizations included an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 36 total COVID-related hospitalizations on Saturday. Four of those cases were in the intensive care unit.

The majority of new cases in Warren County where the source can be identified continue to come from family or household exposure, indoor events and workplace exposure.

Of the newly reported cases, 25 involved fully vaccinated individuals. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 1,627, or 3.58%, of the 45,480 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

The county has the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which require registration through online links at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first and booster doses.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first and booster doses. Registration not yet open.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first and booster doses. Registration not yet open.

Warren County's vaccination rate stood at 70.8% on Saturday, with 76.5% of the county's population receiving at least one dose.

The seven-day test positivity rate in Warren County was 7% as of Saturday.

Washington County

Washington County on Saturday reported 66 additional cases, with additional cases pending investigation. Health Services also reported 76 recoveries.

The county reported 16 hospitalizations, which is two more than on Friday.

Health Services reported that as of Saturday the total number of breakthrough cases stood at 1,014, or 2.79%, out of the 36,390 fully vaccinated county residents.

Washington County's vaccination rate stood at 59.5%, with 63.9% of the county receiving at least one dose.

A seven-day test positivity rate of 9.9% was reported as of Saturday.

