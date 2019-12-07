GLENS FALLS — It’s 2:05 p.m., Bulova Watch Time, and Armed Forces Radio is broadcasting live from Glens Falls, much like it did 75 years ago.
“Stand by Americans, stand by members of the armed forces, now it’s time for ‘Not until its over, over there,’ heard this and every week on this radio station,” said performer “Captain”Gary Ferris, radio announcer, to the 1940s swing rhythm of the World War II song, ‘Over There.’ “This week, we’re broadcasting live from Glens Falls, New York which Look magazine has just named it Hometown USA.”
As part of an event scheduled for this weekend’s Hometown Holiday’s celebration, about 150 packed into The Hyde Collection auditorium for a broadcast performance simulating original armed forces shows broadcast from New York City during the war.
“We are so pleased to host hometown holiday here at the Hyde today and I am so excited to present to you our hometown holiday radio concert today,” said Jenny Hutchinson, curator of education at The Hyde Collection, detailing a long list of individuals and businesses who helped pull off the Saturday afternoon event.
The Hometown Holiday Radio Show was a collaboration between The Hyde, the Glens Falls Symphony, The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library and radio host, Gary Ferris. And true to its vintage counterparts, Saturday’s radio show featured festive holiday songs and stories with piano accompaniment and imagery of Glens Falls at the height of its hometown heyday.
Performers for the free event included Glens Falls Symphony Maestro Charles Peltz; Ian and Megan Ferris of Lyric Theatre Company, a Burlington, Vermont-based community theater troupe; Sing Sing Sing, the choir of Queensbury Senior Center; and Melissa L. Ferrie-Healy, pianist of Glens Falls Symphony.
Perhaps most memorable was the Glen Miller love song “Moonlight Seranade,” and Cab Calloway’s bluesy song about “Minnie the Moocher” and the audience assistance with chorus’ of “Hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi, Whoa-a-a-a-ah, He-e-e-e-e-e-e-y.”
Not to mention the heart touching “I’ll be seeing you,” and the now controversial, “Baby it’s cold outside.”
According to Look Magazine, in 1944 Glens Falls had every thing a typical American family would wand or need, excellent shopping right downtown, good schools and the nutritious ‘fourth meal,’ hot dogs at Kresge’s.
Seventy-five years ago, Look magazine staff photographers set up a temporary bureau in Glens Falls to get thousands of images of local people doing everyday Glens Falls things like “people at work, social activities, religious worship, and family life.”
The work culminated with seven major features, published throughout 1944 and some additional features were published about the city and her people in the 1945.
During Saturday’s simulated radio broadcast, Ferris read local ads from the time while others — Pepsodent with irium makes teeth brighter — were projected behind him.
He read the names of local service men who were overseas and letters from the time.
And while true to the sounds and content of the 1940s, Saturday’s authentic show never really existed. It is instead, part of a nostalgic walk back in time Ferris created about 10 years ago and has been performing ever since.
