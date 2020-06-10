Thrill-seeking riders altering local bike trails in hazardous ways

“You are deliberately adding to that liability that will get Gurney SHUT DOWN,” the post read.

Underwood on Wednesday said people need to realize that these are town trails on town land, and they can’t alter them at will. He he doesn’t think the offenders are being malicious, but changes they are making can be dangerous and have consequences. If frequent riders are used to a trail and speed down it to be met with an unexpected alteration, it can lead to injuries.

Scott Wheeler, an avid mountain biker who does volunteer work on the trails, said he has seen a lot more “rogue trails” built this summer, probably due to increased ridership because COVID-19 has cut down on what people can do.

Wheeler said on any given day in the summer or winter, with fat tire bikers, you can find riders from all over, including New Jersey and Connecticut, using the trails.

He and Lovering suggested that riders with ideas for changes bring them to the town. But they can’t take matters into their own hands.

“I get that there are riders who want more of thrill, more difficult rides, and we try the best we can to give them that, but it has to be within reason, it has to be calculated and professionally built and thought out,” Lovering said.