Thrift Store at Moreau Community Center opens

MOREAU — The Thrift Store at the Moreau Community Center is now open.

The store operates Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Masks are mandatory and social distancing rules are in place, according to a news release.

The Dial-A-Bus for South Glens Falls and Moreau seniors and disabled adults is also open for appointments and Wednesday grocery shopping trips to Hannaford in South Glens Falls.

No day trips are planned at this time.

Call 518-792-6007 for more information or to schedule.

