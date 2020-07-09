Thrift Store at Moreau Community Center opens
0 comments

Thrift Store at Moreau Community Center opens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — The Thrift Store at the Moreau Community Center is now open.

The store operates Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

Masks are mandatory and social distancing rules are in place, according to a news release.

The Dial-A-Bus for South Glens Falls and Moreau seniors and disabled adults is also open for appointments and Wednesday grocery shopping trips to Hannaford in South Glens Falls.

No day trips are planned at this time.

Call 518-792-6007 for more information or to schedule. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News