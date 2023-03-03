QUEENSBURY — Three youths were arrested on Thursday after a fight at Queensbury High School.

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon confirmed that four students were involved in a physical altercation during the after-school hours. No weapons were involved. One of the juveniles arrested attends another area school, according to Gannon.

“As always, safety is paramount, and the case was immediately referred to the police,” he said in an email.

He added that the district appreciates the strong partnership with New York State Police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

“As a reminder, we encourage all of our school community if you see something, say something,” he said.

Gannon did not respond to an email seeking answers to follow-up questions about the fight.

State police did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

However, the state police public information blotter lists the arrest of three juveniles at 2:22 p.m. that day in Queensbury. A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were each charged with misdemeanors of sixth-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespass-school. A 13-year-old was charged with six-degree conspiracy and third-degree assault.

All three were released to a third party.