Three Washington County residents die from COVID-19

Washington County on Monday reported that three people died from COVID-19, including a 42-year-old resident.
A 77-year-old and a 64-year-old also died. Two of the people had recently been hospitalized. All three were unvaccinated.
This brings the county’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 44.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community members,” said a statement from county officials.
Washington County reported 22 new cases on Monday and 11 recoveries. Its active caseload stands at 158. There are five people in the hospital.
The new cases come on top of the 26 the county reported on Sunday.
Twenty of the 48 cases reported in this two-day period have ties to other cases and the remaining 28 have no identifiable source of infection. Only one-third of the new infections reported, 16, involved people who are fully vaccinated.
That brings the total number of “breakthrough” cases up to 167 out of 33,563 vaccinations. Only three people have been hospitalized and the remaining 158 had mild illness.
The Hartford Central School District is hosting a clinic on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There are clinics scheduled for the same time on Sept. 23 at Greenwich Central School and Sept. 30 at Whitehall Central School.
A total of 58.2% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
As of Sunday, the county had a daily positivity rate of 6.8% and a seven-day average of 6.4%.
Hudson Falls on Friday reported one person at the intermediate school tested positive. All school buildings will remain open.
Warren County
Four Warren County school districts are dealing with virus infections as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Warren County Health Services on Monday reported that there are nine new cases in the Lake George, Queensbury, Glens Falls and North Warren school districts.
The Glens Falls City School District on Friday reported two positive cases at the high school and one at the middle school. Sixteen people are under quarantine, according to the district website.
As of Monday, Lake George had eight students or staff test positive at the junior-senior high school and two at the elementary school. There have been three cases among district employees. The Lake George football team is on a COVID pause.
The North Warren Central School District said in a statement on its website said school officials were notified on Sunday about a staff member who tested positive for the virus. No additional quarantines were mandated at this time because of the limited time and duration exposure and the efforts of mask wearing and social distancing.
The Queensbury school district did not have any updates on its website.
The county reported 26 new cases overall. A total of 202 involve mild illness. Four people are in the hospital. One person is in critical condition and the others have moderate illness. Two people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Glens Falls Hospital has 15 coronavirus patients in house, including one in the intensive care unit.
Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said the county is continuing to see a problem where children or staff are showing up to school while sick.
“When you’re doing an investigation and you’re finding somebody who has been to school for four or five days knowing they had symptoms and they show up to practice for a sport or a game, I look at that as kind of selfish. You’re putting yourself above others,” she said.
Jones said school districts are doing a good job with the protocols including having students wear masks on buses. She pointed out that sports teams are buses for longer lengths of time, which puts them at more risk for exposure.
In addition, there are also the off-site gatherings such as going out to dinner with teammates or getting together at a person’s house.
Jones said teams need to be smart.
Another issue is only about 54% of students ages 12 through 18 are vaccinated, according to Jones.
“We tried very hard to educate our schools to get our athletes vaccinated, so we wouldn’t have to quarantine teams, but we’re seeing it fly through teams,” he said.
The county is ready to help.
“They just need to call us to get a shot in the arm,” she said.
For more information, call 518-761-6580. There is a clinic on Tuesday at Glens Falls Middle School from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for staff, students and families of students.
There is also a vaccine clinic for the general public on Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More clinics will be held on Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 at the same time and place.
Nine of the new cases involve people who have been fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of “breakthrough” cases to 312 — out of 42,666 fully vaccinated residents.
A total of 70.5% of the county’s population have received at least one dose of the vaccine compared with the state average of 60%. A total of 66.4% of residents have completed a vaccine series.
Warren County had a positivity rate of 5.4% and a seven-day average of 6.3%.
Saratoga County
Three residents died since Saratoga County’s last COVID report on Friday. That brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic up to 184.
The county picked up 195 cases over the weekend and 149 recoveries. The active case load stands at 350.
Nearly 70% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
Saratoga County had a positivity rate of 3.9% and a seven-day average of 3.8%.
Statewide
Statewide, there were 3,686 new cases on Sunday — a positivity rate of 3.38% and a weekly average of 3.19%. A total of 2,391 people are in the hospital and 29 people died.
“We are continuing to closely monitor the numbers across the state and working with localities to identify hotspots and dispatch resources as necessary," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the reality is we still have more work to do — and we need to stay vigilant. The vaccine is still our greatest weapon in this fight, and those who are still unvaccinated need to understand the power they have in their hands to help New York and our nation finally beat this virus."
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.