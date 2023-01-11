Three Warren County residents die of COVID

Warren County on Tuesday reported that three residents died with COVID-19 over the last week.
The county reported in a news release reported 116 new cases for the period of Jan. 4-10, with 42 being positive home tests.
"Warren County Health Services regrets to report three additional COVID-19 Warren County resident deaths since our last email update. Two involved residents in their 80s, one in their 70s," the release said.
The three Warren County residents were all vaccinated and received one booster. They died in a hospital. Two had lived in nursing homes when becoming ill.
"Our deepest condolences are offered to the loved ones of these individuals," the email said.
As of Tuesday, the rolling 7-day average positivity rate was 4.8%.
Warren County Health Services next COVID-19 booster clinic has been scheduled on for Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. The Moderna bivalent booster. People can register by visiting the county’s website. For more information, call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
Washington County
Washington County had 16 new positive cases on Tuesday out of 164 results reported, according to state data. The average 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.
Statewide
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season.
In a news release from Hochul's office, she is asking New Yorkers to "remain vigilant" and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy.
"Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options," she said.
Hochul also stressed the importance of practicing proper hygiene to protect from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 and reduce the patient burden on local hospitals.
"Last week, the state Department of Health announced that the XBB.1.5. variant is now the most dominant strain in New York, accounting for more than 50 percent of COVID-19 infections statewide," the news release said.
The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.45%.