Three Warren County residents die of COVID

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season.

In a news release from Hochul's office, she is asking New Yorkers to "remain vigilant" and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy.

"Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options," she said.

Hochul also stressed the importance of practicing proper hygiene to protect from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 and reduce the patient burden on local hospitals.

"Last week, the state Department of Health announced that the XBB.1.5. variant is now the most dominant strain in New York, accounting for more than 50 percent of COVID-19 infections statewide," the news release said.

The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.45%.