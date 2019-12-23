Three-time sex offender gets 21-year prison sentence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"While incarcerated, he lost employment, his two jobs, and his apartment. His health has deteriorated while incarcerated," Frost wrote. "Simply put, greater imprisonment beyond the 10 year mandatory minimum he requests will not deter Mr. Seeley from committing this crime, or any other crime, in the future since his arrest, conviction and incarceration have already done this."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherin Kopita, who prosecuted the case, wrote "there can be no doubt" that Seeley will re-offend when released from prison, given his criminal history.

She wrote that he communicated repeatedly over a 13-day period with undercover officers posing as a man and his stepdaughter. The story was the stepfather had been sexually abusing the girl and was interested in sharing her.

"In recorded telephone calls with the undercover officer posing as the child, the defendant told her that she had 'nothing to worry about' and he would be 'nice and gentle' with her," Kopita wrote.

Seeley added he whom communicating with who he thought was a was "not a brute" but that he would like to take pictures of the sexual assaults as they occurred.