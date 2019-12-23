Three-time sex offender gets 21-year prison sentence

ALBANY — A Queensbury man who tried to have sex with an 11-year-old girl just after he finished parole for forcibly sodomizing a 9-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in state prison.
James A. Seeley, 55, was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for his guilty plea earlier this year to a felony charge of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. The sentence was the maximum for the charge under the terms of a plea deal that guaranteed a sentence of between 120 months and 262 months.
Seeley was caught in a sting last fall in which he communicated with undercover police who he believed had access to an 11-year-old girl who he would be allowed to sexually assault.
That arrest came just months after he finished a 14-year prison term for a 2003 convictions in Washington County for sodomy and possession of child pornography. That case stemmed from his repeated forcible sexual assaults of a 9-year-old girl he had been babysitting.
Seeley, deemed a Level 2 sex offender, was paroled after finishing his sentenced in January 2018, and was caught in the State Police/FBI sting 9 months later.
In a pre-sentencing memorandum, Arthur Frost, his defense lawyer, wrote that Seeley had a tough childhood where he was physically and psychologically abused, and has had years of health problems.
"While incarcerated, he lost employment, his two jobs, and his apartment. His health has deteriorated while incarcerated," Frost wrote. "Simply put, greater imprisonment beyond the 10 year mandatory minimum he requests will not deter Mr. Seeley from committing this crime, or any other crime, in the future since his arrest, conviction and incarceration have already done this."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherin Kopita, who prosecuted the case, wrote "there can be no doubt" that Seeley will re-offend when released from prison, given his criminal history.
She wrote that he communicated repeatedly over a 13-day period with undercover officers posing as a man and his stepdaughter. The story was the stepfather had been sexually abusing the girl and was interested in sharing her.
"In recorded telephone calls with the undercover officer posing as the child, the defendant told her that she had 'nothing to worry about' and he would be 'nice and gentle' with her," Kopita wrote.
Seeley added he whom communicating with who he thought was a was "not a brute" but that he would like to take pictures of the sexual assaults as they occurred.
"The fact that the defendant was communicating with law enforcement as opposed to a real child is of little import," Kopita wrote. "Obviously his intent was to rape an 11 year old girl. Given his pattern of conduct, there can be no doubt that this defendant will reoffend if given the opportunity."
Seeley will have to serve at least 20 years, and will be on parole for the rest of his life after he is released.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com