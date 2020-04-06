Three succumb to coronavirus in Saratoga County in 24-hour span

He told people to stay home despite the good weather. It is a way to support the heath care workers, he added.

“You don’t have the right to risk somebody else’s life,” he said. “We get reckless, you will see those numbers go up again.”

He extended the stay-home order through April 29 and asked local municipalities to enforce it when they see gatherings. People can be fined $1,000 for breaking the rule, an increase from $500.

Saratoga County Public Health went farther, asking people to avoid going out even for food.

“Consider having your groceries picked up or delivered to you to reduce your exposure,” the department said in a text message Sunday on the county’s CodeRED Emergency Alert System.

The department also told residents to only venture outside with a mask.

“We are strongly recommending that our residents wear a mask if they need to go out in public. Masks can be homemade as described on the Center for Disease Control website. The mask should cover your nose and mouth snugly,” the message said. “A mask is an added layer of protection but does not replace social distancing. Please keep more than 6 feet from people and avoid touching your face.”