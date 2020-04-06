Three succumb to coronavirus in Saratoga County in 24-hour span

Three people from Saratoga County died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the county's Public Health Department announced Monday.
Two of the deaths were men from Clifton Park in their mid-to-late 80s. They died at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.
A 59-year-old man from Ballston Spa died at Saratoga Hospital.
New York state reported that the county had a fourth death Monday, but Public Health was not aware of that person. It could have been a recording error; the county had a death on March 27 when a 95-year-old woman died of the virus at Glens Falls Hospital.
Saratoga County Public Health announced that a resident had died of the virus, but had no other details.
There were 599 deaths due to coronavirus throughout the state in the past 24 hours.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the upstate area could be more than a week away from the peak of the virus infections but that the New York City area may be at the peak now. Projections now show that the virus may come close to, but not overwhelm, local hospitals — which shows that social distancing is working, Cuomo said.
He urged the public to keep it up.
“Now is not the time to be lax,” he said in Monday’s press conference. “Look, people are dying. People in the health care system are exposing themselves every day. If I can’t convince you to show discipline for yourself, then show discipline for other people.”
He told people to stay home despite the good weather. It is a way to support the heath care workers, he added.
“You don’t have the right to risk somebody else’s life,” he said. “We get reckless, you will see those numbers go up again.”
He extended the stay-home order through April 29 and asked local municipalities to enforce it when they see gatherings. People can be fined $1,000 for breaking the rule, an increase from $500.
Saratoga County Public Health went farther, asking people to avoid going out even for food.
“Consider having your groceries picked up or delivered to you to reduce your exposure,” the department said in a text message Sunday on the county’s CodeRED Emergency Alert System.
The department also told residents to only venture outside with a mask.
“We are strongly recommending that our residents wear a mask if they need to go out in public. Masks can be homemade as described on the Center for Disease Control website. The mask should cover your nose and mouth snugly,” the message said. “A mask is an added layer of protection but does not replace social distancing. Please keep more than 6 feet from people and avoid touching your face.”
Saratoga County reported eight more cases, for a total of 163 confirmed cases. There are 15 people hospitalized, which is one fewer than Sunday.
Warren County reported two more cases, for a total of 25. Both are considered mildly ill, the county said. One other person has fully recovered, leaving only six sick.
One of the two new cases is an individual who was a “presumed” positive case who was being monitored by Warren County Public Health Services. That person was tested, confirming the virus.
Washington County on Saturday reported its first death due to COVID-19. Warren County had one new case and Saratoga County had two.
There was no change in cases in Washington County and in Essex County.
In Washington County, one resident died Friday night; eight have recovered and nine others are ill.
In Essex County, nine people have tested positive and five more have been diagnosed based on symptoms. So far, three people have recovered.
Saratoga Hospital reported a total of 16 patients with coronavirus as of Monday morning, and Glens Falls Hospital reported 12 patients.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
