Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George high schools have been named as Schools of Excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
The distinction is given to schools with at least 75% of their varsity teams qualifying for the Scholar-Athlete team award. A Scholar-Athlete team has 75% of its roster with a GPA above 90.
Glens Falls and Queensbury made the cut with 20 varsity teams qualifying as Scholar-Athlete teams, and Lake George finished with 15. Only 135 schools across the state made the list this year, up 19 from last year.
Music education
Two area school districts have been recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants as 2019 best communities for music education.
Queensbury Union Free School District and Ticonderoga Central School District have made the list with 621 other districts from across the country.
The designation is made for communities and districts with outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators and community leaders who have prioritized music education and made it an integral part of a well-rounded education.
College preparedness
The peer-to-peer learning company Brainly released a poll of its users this week showing 64% of incoming college freshman are worried about failing a college class.
The poll also included statistics showing 57% are worried about not being able to manage their course load and 31% are worried about the level of difficulty in their classes.
New York ranked 10th in the top 10 of most prepared, though, with 74% of respondents saying they felt ready for college. One hundred percent of students in Arkansas said they were ready for college courses, meanwhile, 97% of students in Alaska said they were not ready for the next step.
The survey also found college-bound students thought their history, English and social studies classes would be the easiest subjects of their first year.
Acting commissioner
Executive Deputy Commissioner Beth Berlin will serve as the acting education commissioner of the state Education Department beginning Sept. 1.
Berlin has been at the department for six years and will take the helm while the Board of Regents searches for a new permanent commissioner, according to a statement from Chancellor Betty Rosa and Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown.
In the statement, they said the board will also take a more active role in the activities of the department while they work to transition to a new permanent commissioner.
