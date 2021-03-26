 Skip to main content
Three Saratoga County sheriff's deputies recognized for saving Wilton man's life
WILTON — Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo on Friday recognized three deputies who helped save the life of a Wilton resident earlier this month.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Northern Pines Road on March 12 at about 3:30 a.m. for a report of a 50-year-old man who was unconscious and not breathing.

The deputies began performing CPR and then delivered two shocks using an automated external defibrillator, according to a news release.

The man regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released and returned home.

Zurlo presented the Live Saving Award to deputies Kyle Basta, Jared Gardner and Samuel Speziale, who through their prompt action saved the man’s life. They will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony later in 2021.

The Wilton Emergency Squad and Wilton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

