 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people injured in Northway crash
0 comments

Three people injured in Northway crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — Three people were hurt on Tuesday when their truck crashed into a car on the Northway that had stopped after striking a deer.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the northbound lane in Moreau near Exit 17N.

A 2020 Subaru being driven by Aaron M. Peter, 33, of Queensbury, stopped in the center lane after striking a deer. Peter's car was then struck from behind by a 2016 Ford pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Queensbury resident Daniel S. Hamblin.

Three people in Hamblin's truck were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to State Police. Two of them were taken to Saratoga Hospital and one to Albany Medical Center.

Peter’s passengers had exited his car and were not in it at the time of the crash.

0 comments
0
0
1
2
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News