Three people injured in Northway crash

MOREAU — Three people were hurt on Tuesday when their truck crashed into a car on the Northway that had stopped after striking a deer.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the northbound lane in Moreau near Exit 17N.

A 2020 Subaru being driven by Aaron M. Peter, 33, of Queensbury, stopped in the center lane after striking a deer. Peter's car was then struck from behind by a 2016 Ford pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Queensbury resident Daniel S. Hamblin.

Three people in Hamblin's truck were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to State Police. Two of them were taken to Saratoga Hospital and one to Albany Medical Center.

Peter’s passengers had exited his car and were not in it at the time of the crash.

