Three people hospitalized following Thurman crash

THURMAN — Three people were transported to the hospital on Wednesday, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warrensburg Road and Athol Road, according to state police.
Two people from one vehicle were airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m.
No criminal charges have been filed at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
— Chad Arnold, carnold@poststar.com
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
