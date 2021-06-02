 Skip to main content
Three people hospitalized following Thurman crash
Three people hospitalized following Thurman crash

THURMAN — Three people were transported to the hospital on Wednesday, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warrensburg Road and Athol Road, according to state police.

Two people from one vehicle were airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

— Chad Arnold, carnold@poststar.com

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

