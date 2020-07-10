Three people bring COVID back on plane from Atlanta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another flight from a coronavirus hotspot has turned out to have covid-positive passengers.

Three Rensselaer County residents tested positive shortly after returning home from Georgia, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.

They were on Delta Flight 4815, from Atlanta to Albany, landing on July 6.

Rensselaer County is working on getting the passenger manifest and will collaborate with other county Public Health Departments to identify people who were exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was on the flight should call their county’s Health Department immediately. Those in Warren County should call (518) 761-6580.

Moore asked residents to check in with anyone they knew who recently flew from Georgia, to notify them of the issue.

Anyone flying from Georgia should be strictly quarantining themselves for 14 days. Quarantines are required for travelers from: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.

