Three people bring COVID back on plane from Atlanta
Delta flight

Anyone who flew on Delta Flight 4815, from Atlanta to Albany, landing on July 6, should check in with their county department of health. Three passengers have tested positive for COVID.

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Another flight from a coronavirus hotspot has turned out to have covid-positive passengers.

Three Rensselaer County residents tested positive shortly after returning home from Georgia, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.

They were on Delta Flight 4815, from Atlanta to Albany, landing on July 6.

Rensselaer County is working on getting the passenger manifest and will collaborate with other county Public Health Departments to identify people who were exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was on the flight should call their county’s Health Department immediately. Those in Warren County should call (518) 761-6580.

Moore asked residents to check in with anyone they knew who recently flew from Georgia, to notify them of the issue.

Anyone flying from Georgia should be strictly quarantining themselves for 14 days. Quarantines are required for travelers from: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

