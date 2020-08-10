Three nursing facility employees in Warren County test positive for COVID-19

Four Warren County residents, including three employees at a skilled nursing facility, have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced Monday.
The county is not releasing the name of the facility, but said the center has previously dealt with positive COVID-19 cases.
There is no indication that the virus has spread to those living at the facility, Warren County Health Services said.
"There is no indication that the outbreak has spread to residents of the facility, as the staff members involved either had no contact with residents or used protective equipment when they did," Health Services said in a news release.
A fourth person tested positive for the virus after traveling to North Carolina, one of 34 states on New York's advisory list. The person is currently quarantining as required, Health Services said.
The person is believed to have traveled alone.
A total of 196 people in the county are currently being monitored after traveling out of state.
Meanwhile, officials from the Saratoga County Public Health Department determined there was a low-risk exposure for the virus after an employee at Scallions Restaurant in Saratoga Springs tested positive for the virus.
The employee worked between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 1.
Officials said risk for exposure is low because the employee was wearing a mask at all times when working, but are asking anyone who ate at the restaurant to self-monitor for symptoms and contact their health care provider to get tested.
Statewide, coronavirus cases continue to trend downward. The state reported 476 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, a rate of 0.88%. There were four reported deaths, including one in Rennesslear County.
On Monday:
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 288 confirmed cases. Eleven people are still sick, all considered mildly. There were no hospitalizations.
- Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 238 confirmed cases.
- Saratoga Country reported eight new cases, for a total of 793 confirmed cases. A total of 68 people are still sick, and three people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported one new case, for a total of 78 confirmed cases.
- Statewide, 476 people tested positive for the virus, a rate of 0.88%. There were 535 people hospitalized with coronvirus and two deaths.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.