Three nursing facility employees in Warren County test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Warren County residents, including three employees at a skilled nursing facility, have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced Monday.

The county is not releasing the name of the facility, but said the center has previously dealt with positive COVID-19 cases.

There is no indication that the virus has spread to those living at the facility, Warren County Health Services said.

"There is no indication that the outbreak has spread to residents of the facility, as the staff members involved either had no contact with residents or used protective equipment when they did," Health Services said in a news release.

A fourth person tested positive for the virus after traveling to North Carolina, one of 34 states on New York's advisory list. The person is currently quarantining as required, Health Services said.

The person is believed to have traveled alone.

A total of 196 people in the county are currently being monitored after traveling out of state.