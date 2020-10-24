Three new COVID cases reported in Warren County

Three more Warren County residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.
One of the new cases involves a person who was exposed to the virus by someone visiting from the New England area, prompting Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones to remind residents to avoid nonessential public gatherings and practice social distancing and proper hand-washing.
A second case involves a person who was exposed to the virus by a family member who had previously tested positive. The last involves a person who tested positive during a routine screening for an out-of-county job.
The county reported a fourth case involving a person who tested positive on Friday after being inside a Glens Falls City School District building earlier this week. The district reported the case on Friday, but the person’s test results came back after the county had reported its COVID numbers for the day.
A total of 12 people in the county are mildly ill, Health Services said. There were no reported hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, the number of reported hospitalizations across New York continues to rise, exceeding more than 1,000 for the second consecutive day.
A total of 1,049 were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, according to the most recent data from the state. There were 1,023 people hospitalized as of Thursday.
New York hasn’t seen consecutive days of 1,000-plus hospitalizations since June.
New York City, home to several COVID hot spots, leads the state in hospitalizations with 459. The Mid-Hudson Valley and Southern Tier, which also account for several hot spots, have 126 and 107 hospitalizations, respectively.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will continue to target areas where cases continue to rise.
"As new cases climb across the country, in New York we are continuing our strategy of aggressively targeting micro-clusters whenever they pop up and implementing measures to stop any potential spread quickly," Cuomo said in a statement.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 390 confirmed cases. A total of 12 people are sick, all of them with mild illness. The county reported no new hospitalizations.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 316 confirmed cases. Six people in the county are sick.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends. Saratoga County reported 1,265 confirmed cases since the outbreak began on Friday.
- Essex County had 235 total confirmed cases as of Friday.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 90 new cases, a positive rate of 0.9%. Saratoga County had a positive rate of 2.4%, double that of Albany County's 1.2% positive rate. The goal is to stay below 1%.
- Statewide, 2,061 people tested positive, a positive rate of 1.31%. There were 1,049 people hospitalized and 11 people died.
