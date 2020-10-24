Three new COVID cases reported in Warren County

Three more Warren County residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

One of the new cases involves a person who was exposed to the virus by someone visiting from the New England area, prompting Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones to remind residents to avoid nonessential public gatherings and practice social distancing and proper hand-washing.

A second case involves a person who was exposed to the virus by a family member who had previously tested positive. The last involves a person who tested positive during a routine screening for an out-of-county job.

The county reported a fourth case involving a person who tested positive on Friday after being inside a Glens Falls City School District building earlier this week. The district reported the case on Friday, but the person’s test results came back after the county had reported its COVID numbers for the day.

A total of 12 people in the county are mildly ill, Health Services said. There were no reported hospitalizations.