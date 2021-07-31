Three new COVID cases in Warren County

Warren County reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, capping off a week in which nearly three dozen new cases were reported.

Thirty-five people tested positive for the virus since Sunday, according to data from Warren County Health Services. The county is monitoring 46 active cases after reporting five additional recoveries on Saturday.

Three people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Two others are hospitalized with a moderate illness.

One of Saturday’s new cases involves an individual previously quarantined due to a household exposure. Sources for the remaining two infections are still under investigation, Health Services said.

Health officials are urging all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while in indoor public settings to curtail the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, which has been spreading rapidly among unvaccinated groups throughout the country.

The variant has also led to a number of breakthrough cases in the county in recent weeks, though such cases remain rare. Just 47 of the 41,024 Warren County residents who have been fully vaccinated have contracted the virus.