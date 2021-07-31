Three new COVID cases in Warren County

Warren County reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, capping off a week in which nearly three dozen new cases were reported.
Thirty-five people tested positive for the virus since Sunday, according to data from Warren County Health Services. The county is monitoring 46 active cases after reporting five additional recoveries on Saturday.
Three people were hospitalized, including one person in critical condition. Two others are hospitalized with a moderate illness.
One of Saturday’s new cases involves an individual previously quarantined due to a household exposure. Sources for the remaining two infections are still under investigation, Health Services said.
Health officials are urging all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while in indoor public settings to curtail the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, which has been spreading rapidly among unvaccinated groups throughout the country.
The variant has also led to a number of breakthrough cases in the county in recent weeks, though such cases remain rare. Just 47 of the 41,024 Warren County residents who have been fully vaccinated have contracted the virus.
A vast majority of the breakthrough cases involved mild or asymptomatic illness, according to Health Services.
The county will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Monday at the Human Health Services Building on the campus of the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury from 5 to 7 p.m. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask-wearing guidelines to suggest fully vaccinated individuals wear a face covering while in public indoor settings in parts of the country seeing “substantial” and “high” transmission levels of the virus.
The guidelines were revised after several studies showed the delta variant can be spread by vaccinated individuals.
As of Saturday afternoon, Warren County was experiencing “moderate” spread of the virus, according to CDC guidelines. Moderate spread is defined as an average of 10 to 49 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
The county is reporting 43.79 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to data
But three Capital Region counties have substantial spread of the virus. They include Saratoga (80.92); Rensselaer (58.60); and Schenectady (70.21).
Greene County was previously experiencing substantial spread, but is now seeing moderate spread. The county is reporting 42.38 cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
Washington County, meanwhile, is reporting the lowest transmission rate locally at 32.68 per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
Statewide, 3,050 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. A total of 699 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday and five people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.