Three new COVID-19 cases reported in area

The number of deaths decreased from 96 deaths on Sunday to 73 deaths on Monday.

“So again, in this absurd new reality, that is good news,” Cuomo said. “Any other time and place when we lose 73 New Yorkers, it’s tragic.”

The Mid-Hudson region reopened Tuesday and Long Island will open Wednesday.

Cuomo said he has spoken to county executives across the state in regions that have already started Phase 1 of reopening, like the Capital Region, which includes Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

“I said to the county executives, ‘Watch the numbers. When you see a cluster of cases, jump on it, jump on it.’ That’s what the contact tracing is all about," Cuomo said.

New York City is the one region that has not yet reopened.

Statewide, people all have to remain smart, Cuomo said, by continuing to wash hands, use sanitizer and wear masks.

“Forget government,” he said. “This whole trajectory is decided by people. It’s personal behavior. That’s all it is. You tell me what people do today and I’ll tell you what the infection rate is tomorrow.”

Cuomo is going to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to discuss federal funding for infrastructure projects like a new Penn Station and LaGuardia Airport.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

