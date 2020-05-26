Three new COVID-19 cases reported in area

Saratoga County reported only one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Washington County reported two new cases. Warren and Essex counties reported no new cases.
Saratoga County will host a Facebook Live event at 10 a.m. Wednesday to answer COVID-19 questions from residents. The hourlong event will be hosted on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.
The event will feature Peter Bardunias, senior vice president of Community Advancement for the Capital Region Chamber; Shelby Schneider, president and CEO of Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership; and Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
Community members can submit questions in advance or view the stream at www.facebook.com/SaratogaOES/.
There were four people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Saratoga Hospital on Tuesday. Glens Falls Hospital also has four positive patients.
No one died from COVID-19 Tuesday in any of the four counties.
"We are on the other side of the curve," Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his press conference from the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
“We’re going to turn the page on COVID-19 and we’re going to start focusing on reopening and how we reopen and how smart we are in reopening,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo rang the bell opening the exchange Tuesday morning.
“It didn’t reopen the way it was. It reopened smarter than before,” Cuomo said. “Fewer people, wearing masks, new precautions that the Stock Exchange has incorporated not because government said they had to but because the Stock Exchange is smart.”
On Tuesday:
- Saratoga County reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday. There have been 398 people that have recovered from the virus. There are 50 active cases and four people are hospitalized.
- Warren County reported no new cases among residents as of Tuesday morning. One additional recovery was documented. Two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and both are considered moderately ill. Thirty residents have died from COVID-19 infections. Twenty of those were in nursing homes, while seven of the deaths took place in the hospital. One death was at an assisted-living facility and two were at private residences.
- Washington County reported two new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 197 cases. The number of recoveries increased to 177. No one was hospitalized.
- Essex County has no new cases of COVID-19. They have had 52 confirmed cases. There are two active cases in Essex County, and 47 people have recovered. Twenty-six people have tested positive for the antibodies. No one is hospitalized.
Statewide, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is over 4,000, but has decreased. New COVID-19 cases were at 201 on Monday, which the governor said was the “lowest level that we have seen since this started.”
The number of deaths decreased from 96 deaths on Sunday to 73 deaths on Monday.
“So again, in this absurd new reality, that is good news,” Cuomo said. “Any other time and place when we lose 73 New Yorkers, it’s tragic.”
The Mid-Hudson region reopened Tuesday and Long Island will open Wednesday.
Cuomo said he has spoken to county executives across the state in regions that have already started Phase 1 of reopening, like the Capital Region, which includes Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.
“I said to the county executives, ‘Watch the numbers. When you see a cluster of cases, jump on it, jump on it.’ That’s what the contact tracing is all about," Cuomo said.
New York City is the one region that has not yet reopened.
Statewide, people all have to remain smart, Cuomo said, by continuing to wash hands, use sanitizer and wear masks.
“Forget government,” he said. “This whole trajectory is decided by people. It’s personal behavior. That’s all it is. You tell me what people do today and I’ll tell you what the infection rate is tomorrow.”
Cuomo is going to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to discuss federal funding for infrastructure projects like a new Penn Station and LaGuardia Airport.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
