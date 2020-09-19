Three more Warren County residents test positive for coronavirus

Three Warren County residents, including two nursing home workers, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Warren County Health Services said.
The two nursing home workers were exposed to the virus after having contact with a member of their household who had also tested positive for the virus, Health Services said.
There is no indication that the virus has spread to residents or other staff at the facility as of Saturday. The nursing home, which is located in Warren County, has previously dealt with COVID-19 infections.
A source for the third infection has yet to be determined.
The county is also monitoring several COVID-19 infections reported by the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District on Friday.
Two people at the district's elementary school tested positive for the virus Thursday after they were in two separate classrooms earlier in the day.
District officials were notified that night and kept everyone from both classes home Friday. The building was deep-cleaned overnight and reopened.
The school district, which has students from both Warren and Saratoga counties, has not said whether the individuals who tested positive are students or faculty, citing privacy reasons.
But both people live in Saratoga County and are currently quarantining. Their condition is being monitored by the Saratoga County Public Health Services.
Health departments from both counties are working to arrange quarantines for those who may have come in contact with the two individuals.
"We have been working closely with our partners in Hadley-Luzerne School District and Saratoga County since these infections were confirmed. This has been handled collaboratively, and investigated with full cooperation from the school district, with the safety of students and staff as the top priority," Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services, said in a statement.
In addition, the county said there is no indication of COVID-19 spread among Queensbury staff and students, after two people who tested positive were in a district school building last week.
Meanwhile, the state reported a record number of COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday.
A total of 110,444 tests were carried out and 986 came back positive. That’s an infection rate of 0.86%.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 330 confirmed cases. Sixteen people are considered to be mildly sick. One person is hospitalized and is considered to be moderately ill.
- Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 273 confirmed cases. Six people in the county are still sick.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report on the weekends. Saratoga County had 1,003 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday.
- Essex County reported a total of 196 confirmed cases as of Friday.
- The Capital Region reported 38 new cases on Friday. A total of 27 of those cases were confirmed in Albany County. The region had an infection rate of 0.8%.
- Statewide, 986 people tested positive for the virus, an infection rate of 0.86%. A total of 467 people were hospitalized and two people died.
