Three more Warren County residents test positive for coronavirus

Three Warren County residents, including two nursing home workers, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Warren County Health Services said.

The two nursing home workers were exposed to the virus after having contact with a member of their household who had also tested positive for the virus, Health Services said.

There is no indication that the virus has spread to residents or other staff at the facility as of Saturday. The nursing home, which is located in Warren County, has previously dealt with COVID-19 infections.

A source for the third infection has yet to be determined.

The county is also monitoring several COVID-19 infections reported by the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District on Friday.

Two people at the district's elementary school tested positive for the virus Thursday after they were in two separate classrooms earlier in the day.

District officials were notified that night and kept everyone from both classes home Friday. The building was deep-cleaned overnight and reopened.

