Three more states added to travel advisory

Three more states have been added to the travel advisory issued by New York state to self quarantine for 14 days after travel.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the addition on Tuesday, which includes 19 states total. The new states are Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma.

"As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release.

The policy was enacted to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over the same period.

"Three more states have now reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York's travel advisory. We will now require individuals coming from Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma to quarantine for 14 days. New Yorkers did the impossible — we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best — and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19," Gov. Cuomo said.