Three more nursing home residents die

Three more nursing home residents have died, Warren and Washington County Public Health Services said Tuesday.

One resident died in Warren County. Two died in Washington County.

Nursing home residents have made up the vast majority of the deaths in both counties.

In Washington County, 10 people have died, at least eight of whom were nursing home residents.

In Warren County, 19 people have died, and 13 of them lived in nursing homes. Another four were in assisted living facilities, and two lived independently.

Warren County’s fatalities have nearly doubled in a week, from 10 to 19. And many more are ill. Seven people are in critical condition, three of them in nursing homes, Public Health Services said in a press release.

More than half of the county’s total cases involve frail, elderly people. Of the 184 people who have tested positive, 92 are nursing home residents, 11 are in assisted living facilities and 81 people are in the community. It is not yet clear how many of those people are health care workers.