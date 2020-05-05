Three more nursing home residents die

Three more nursing home residents have died, Warren and Washington County Public Health Services said Tuesday.
One resident died in Warren County. Two died in Washington County.
Nursing home residents have made up the vast majority of the deaths in both counties.
In Washington County, 10 people have died, at least eight of whom were nursing home residents.
In Warren County, 19 people have died, and 13 of them lived in nursing homes. Another four were in assisted living facilities, and two lived independently.
Warren County’s fatalities have nearly doubled in a week, from 10 to 19. And many more are ill. Seven people are in critical condition, three of them in nursing homes, Public Health Services said in a press release.
More than half of the county’s total cases involve frail, elderly people. Of the 184 people who have tested positive, 92 are nursing home residents, 11 are in assisted living facilities and 81 people are in the community. It is not yet clear how many of those people are health care workers.
Many people have recovered, including three more Tuesday. In total, 88 people who tested positive have recovered, and the 26 people who were diagnosed without a test early on in the pandemic have all recovered, Warren County said.
In Washington County, 166 people have tested positive and 81 have recovered. The county does not differentiate between nursing home residents and others in its public statements about people who test positive.
On Tuesday:
Warren County reported two more cases, for a total of 184 people who have tested positive. Four people are hospitalized, all in critical condition.
Washington County reported no change in the number of cases, for a total of 166 people testing positive. One person is hospitalized.
Saratoga County reported no change, for a total of 364 people testing positive. Ten people are hospitalized.
Essex County reported one new case, for a total of 33 people who have tested positive and 16 who were diagnosed on symptoms only.
