UPDATED: Sixteen Essex Center nursing home workers test positive for COVID-19

People who had contact with the close contacts do not need to quarantine, Essex County Department of Health Director Linda Beers said. That is standard procedure, on the theory that close contacts are quarantined before they could become contagious.

The situation could get worse. Test results are pending for 17 residents, Beers said in a live forum on Faceboook.

That includes residents in a lockdown unit, where six people have tested positive so far out of 30 residents, workers said. In that unit, residents are cognitively unable to understand the situation and tend to roam, which is why the unit has a locked entrance. But it’s difficult to keep the infected residents from spreading the virus.

Centers Health Care, which runs Essex Center, denied Thursday that any infected residents were in a unit with residents who had not tested positive. The state Department of Health said in a statement that Centers had assured officials that all infected residents would be “cohorted” away from those who were not infected. If they can’t be separated, the state advises nursing homes to transfer infected residents to a COVID-only facility, but state health officials said that wasn’t needed in this case.