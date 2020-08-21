UPDATED: Sixteen Essex Center nursing home workers test positive for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN — Sixteen more Essex Center workers have tested positive for coronavirus, after a cluster began with one infected worker and spread to two dozen residents.
Earlier Friday, only three employees had tested positive. Essex County Department of Health issued an update after receiving more test results Friday evening.
Essex County officials are now asking everyone to take precautions.
Everyone should wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and avoid large groups “as if their lives depend on it,” said county Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland in a statement. “This terrible loss of life proves lives do depend on it.”
Three residents have died, one is severely ill and hospitalized, and 23 other residents have tested positive but are being cared for in a COVID-only unit at Essex Center. At nursing homes locally, the fatality rate for the virus has been 26%.
The county tested every staff member Thursday and delivered the swabs by currier to Wadsworth Lab immediately. Results were being received throughout the day Friday, and by midday, the Essex County Department of Health had isolated the first three employees who tested positive. Contact tracers were also interviewing them to determine their close contacts, which are people who were within 6 feet for about 15 minutes or more. Those contacts will be located and told to quarantine as well.
People who had contact with the close contacts do not need to quarantine, Essex County Department of Health Director Linda Beers said. That is standard procedure, on the theory that close contacts are quarantined before they could become contagious.
The situation could get worse. Test results are pending for 17 residents, Beers said in a live forum on Faceboook.
That includes residents in a lockdown unit, where six people have tested positive so far out of 30 residents, workers said. In that unit, residents are cognitively unable to understand the situation and tend to roam, which is why the unit has a locked entrance. But it’s difficult to keep the infected residents from spreading the virus.
Centers Health Care, which runs Essex Center, denied Thursday that any infected residents were in a unit with residents who had not tested positive. The state Department of Health said in a statement that Centers had assured officials that all infected residents would be “cohorted” away from those who were not infected. If they can’t be separated, the state advises nursing homes to transfer infected residents to a COVID-only facility, but state health officials said that wasn’t needed in this case.
“State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker called the administrator to offer assistance and was told that the facility does not need assistance with PPE (personal protective equipment) or staffing and has no issues with cohorting at this time. While a transfer is always an option, it is not always the best option. It is critically important to consider the care and comfort of the resident when determining whether to make a transfer,” the department said in a statement.
To protect the staff, county Emergency Management officials ran an N95 mask “fit test” for employees on Thursday. The department left a fit test machine at the center in the hopes that every employee will be able to get fit-tested to their N95.
“They truly are the heroes here,” Beers said. “They are the people risking their health. So really keep them in your thoughts.”
Also on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo took aim at President Donald Trump’s statement that more testing results in more positive cases.
“Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up, and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day," Cuomo said in a news release. "We've been reopening for 14 weeks and our infection rate has actually done down — the positive test rate has been below 1 percent the past 14 days and the number of hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time since March 16. This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives.”
The state has tested many more people recently as college students and staff get tested before returning to campus.
Cuomo also warned that the pandemic is not over.
“But my message to New Yorkers remains the same: this is not over, we have to be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and be New York Tough," he said.
By the numbers:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive. Tracers said it was not immediately clear where the person was exposed, but the person had limited contacts and quarantines have already been arranged. The person is mildly ill. The county has now had 290 confirmed cases, but only one person is currently ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported two people tested positive, for a total of 251 confirmed cases. Two more people recovered, for a total of 235 recoveries. Three people are still ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported five more people tested positive, for a total of 844 confirmed cases. No new recoveries occurred. There have been 779 recoveries so far. There are 48 people still sick, two of whom are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga towns, one Corinth resident is sick, as well as one Hadley resident, three Moreau residents and two Wilton residents (an increase from one Thursday).
- Essex County reported that 16 employees at Essex Center tested positive, but did not specify whether they all lived in the county. Of the nursing home residents, 24 are sick and one is hospitalized. Of the 42 people who tested positive, 36 of them live in the county.
- The Capital Region reported its Thursday data, a day behind as usual. In total, 35 people tested positive Thursday throughout the region, which was 0.7% of those tested. The largest number of cases was in Schenectady County, with 16 people, a positive test rate of 1.9%. Every other county was at or below 1%, which is the goal for controlling the virus.
- Statewide, the number of new cases each day has not changed significantly in weeks. On Thursday, 709 people tested positive, which was 0.72% of those tested.
- Hospitalizations statewide dropped below 500 patients for the first time since March 15. There were 490 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and three people died. Locally, Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital each reported two coronavirus patients Friday.
