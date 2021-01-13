Three more cases of highly contagious COVID variant found in Warren County

Three more Warren County residents caught the highly contagious new variant of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Wednesday.
That brings the number of cases found to five in the county.
The first two cases were Warren County residents who worked at a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs, where the variant was first found in New York state.
But there is no indication the three newest cases are connected to the store, Health Services said in a news release.
“Warren County contact tracers are working with New York State Department of Health staff to try to determine whether these cases are linked to the Saratoga Springs business, or whether there is another nexus,” said county spokesman Don Lehman in a news release.
Swabs from the three residents were chosen at random to be tested for the new variant at New York state’s Wadsworth Laboratory. Staff there have been sequencing random samples, looking for the variant. It takes three days to do the sequencing.
The residents were tested on Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and Jan. 5. Two of them have already recovered. The third is still in quarantine, which will end Jan. 15 if the person has recovered by then.
Fort Edward reopening for all but sixth grade
After a three-day building closure, most Fort Edward students will return to in-person classes Thursday. However, due to the number of sixth grade students in quarantine, sixth grade will stay virtual until Jan. 19.
Hudson Falls schools still virtual
Hudson Falls school officials plan to announce Thursday their plans for reopening in-person classes. However, the district currently has 19 faculty and staff and 64 students who tested positive or are quarantined due to an exposure.
South Glens Falls school testing results
South Glens Falls school officials are running drive-up testing while the high school building is closed. On Tuesday, 68 people from all six schools were tested and no one tested positive.
School cases
A Johnsburg Middle School tested positive; last in school on Jan. 7. A staff member has been quarantined.
Seven Queensbury students and staff tested positive, as well as three people who are attending school remotely. In one household, two people tested positive after being Queensbury Elementary School and in the Head Start program there on Jan. 12. In another household, two people tested positive after one was in Queensbury Elementary School and one was in the William H. Barton Intermediate School on Dec. 22. Two people tested positive after being in the Queensbury Middle School, one on Jan. 7 and the other on Jan. 8.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 58 new cases, for a total of 1,752 confirmed cases since March, and 27 recoveries, for a total of 1,241 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 469 people currently ill, 10 of whom are hospitalized, an increase of four. All are moderately ill, and three people who are not hospitalized are also moderately ill.
- Essex County reported 18 new cases. There are 125 people currently ill, nine of whom are hospitalized.
- Another inmate at Washington Correctional Facility has tested positive. Three are sick, and 16 others have recovered. One inmate is still sick at Great Meadow Correctional Facility.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 37 coronavirus patients, four of whom were in intensive care. Eight were no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 54 coronavirus patients.
For Tuesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County reported 250 new cases, for a total of 8,019 confirmed cases since March. There were 232 recoveries, for a total of 4,564 recoveries. There are 3,402 people currently ill and 93 are hospitalized, 17 more than Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth residents (for a total of 40), eight village of Corinth residents (for a total of 34), one Hadley resident (for a total of 16), two Northumberland residents (for a total of 75), five town of Saratoga rsidents (for a total of 38), one Schuylerville resident (for a total of 16), two South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 30), and four Wilton residents (for a total of 207).
- Still ill: 39 town of Corinth residents, 26 village of Corinth residents, 15 Hadley residents, 154 Moreau residents, 73 Northumberland residents, 33 town of Saratoga residents, 15 Schuylerville residents, 28 South Glens Falls residents, 13 Victory residents and 203 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: 10 Moreau residents
- The Capital Region reported a total of 677 confirmed cases, for a positive test rate of 8.2%, which brought the weekly average to 8.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 10.4% and a weekly average of 7.5%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 9.1% and a weekly average of 6.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 8.7% and a weekly average of 9.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 5% and a weekly average of 6.9%.
- Statewide, 14,577 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 7.4%.
- There were 8,929 people hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday and 165 people died.
