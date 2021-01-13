Three more cases of highly contagious COVID variant found in Warren County

Three more Warren County residents caught the highly contagious new variant of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Wednesday.

That brings the number of cases found to five in the county.

The first two cases were Warren County residents who worked at a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs, where the variant was first found in New York state.

But there is no indication the three newest cases are connected to the store, Health Services said in a news release.

“Warren County contact tracers are working with New York State Department of Health staff to try to determine whether these cases are linked to the Saratoga Springs business, or whether there is another nexus,” said county spokesman Don Lehman in a news release.

Swabs from the three residents were chosen at random to be tested for the new variant at New York state’s Wadsworth Laboratory. Staff there have been sequencing random samples, looking for the variant. It takes three days to do the sequencing.

The residents were tested on Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and Jan. 5. Two of them have already recovered. The third is still in quarantine, which will end Jan. 15 if the person has recovered by then.