Three men face charges for home invasion attack
0 comments
alert top story

Three men face charges for home invasion attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Three men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion assault on another man in his Queensbury home, according to police.

Carter Backus

Backus
Brandon Bearor

Bearor
Kyle Tucker

Tucker

No life-threatening injuries were reported in the Dec. 23 attack at a home on East Avenue, but the victim did suffer facial injuries that included a broken tooth, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Police said three men entered the home and attacked a resident because of a dispute over a woman that occurred over the social media Snapchat. The attackers fled but police determined three men were responsible, and they were arrested in recent days.

According to the Sheriff's Office, charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, were:

  • Kyle J. "Kato" Tucker, 21, of Saratoga Springs;
  • Carter J. Backus, 19, of Wilton;
  • Brandon M. Bearor, 19, of Glens Falls

Tucker and Backus were arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. Bearor was released to the supervision of the Warren County Probation Department. Backus is on parole for a 2017 felony criminal mischief conviction.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News