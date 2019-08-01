WHITEHALL — Three people were hurt by two separate fires in the village of Whitehall on Thursday.
A worker at Ron'a Auto on Poultney Street suffered leg burns when a fire began with a vehicle gas tank he was working on around 11 a.m., officials said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Less than a half hour later, a grease fire occurred in the kitchen of a home on Williams Street, and a young man and woman in the home suffered burns as well.
All three were hospitalized, but their conditions were not immediately available. No serious damage was reported from the fires.
More details will be posted when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.