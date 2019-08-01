{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Three people were hurt by two separate fires in the village of Whitehall on Thursday.

A worker at Ron'a Auto on Poultney Street suffered leg burns when a fire began with a vehicle gas tank he was working on around 11 a.m., officials said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Less than a half hour later, a grease fire occurred in the kitchen of a home on Williams Street, and a young man and woman in the home suffered burns as well.

All three were hospitalized, but their conditions were not immediately available. No serious damage was reported from the fires.

More details will be posted when they become available.

